Martin Necas will be among those in action Monday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. There are prop bets for Necas available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Martin Necas vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 19:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Necas has netted a goal in a game three times this year in nine games played, including multiple goals once.

Necas has a point in six of nine games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Necas has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of nine games played.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Necas goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Necas has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Necas Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 9 Games 4 9 Points 7 4 Goals 2 5 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.