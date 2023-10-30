The Carolina Hurricanes (5-4), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-190) Flyers (+155) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have a 5-3 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Carolina has a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in six of nine games this season.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 33 (3rd) Goals 28 (10th) 35 (31st) Goals Allowed 25 (16th) 9 (4th) Power Play Goals 4 (21st) 10 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (12th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes score the third-most goals in the league, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 33 this season.

On defense, the Hurricanes have conceded 35 goals (3.9 per game) to rank 31st in league play.

Their goal differential (-2) ranks them 22nd in the NHL.

