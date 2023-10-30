Will Brady Skjei find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Skjei stats and insights

Skjei has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Skjei has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

