Should you wager on Terrace Marshall Jr. scoring a touchdown in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Marshall has hauled in 16 passes on 27 targets for 114 yards, averaging 28.5 yards per game.

Having played four games this season, Marshall has not had a TD reception.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 6 2 23 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 35 0 Week 4 Vikings 10 9 56 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 0 0 0

