When Raheem Blackshear suits up for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Raheem Blackshear score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a TD)

Blackshear ran for 77 yards on 23 carries (5.9 ypg) last season, finding his way into the end zone three times.

He scored a rushing touchdown in three games last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Raheem Blackshear Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Buccaneers 2 -5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 1 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 5 13 1 4 40 0 Week 10 Falcons 6 32 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 0 0 0 2 14 0 Week 12 Broncos 0 0 0 1 11 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 4 32 1 1 17 0 Week 16 Lions 3 3 1 1 12 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 18 @Saints 1 1 0 0 0 0

