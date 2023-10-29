How to Watch Panthers vs. Texans on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Carolina Panthers (0-6) host the Houston Texans (3-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium and will try to halt a six-game losing streak.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Texans vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Panthers Insights
- This season the Panthers average just 0.1 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Texans allow (18.8).
- The Panthers average 59.3 fewer yards per game (294.7) than the Texans give up per matchup (354).
- Carolina rushes for 98 yards per game, 10.5 fewer than the 108.5 Houston allows per contest.
- This season the Panthers have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Texans have takeaways (9).
Panthers Home Performance
- The Panthers score 15 points per game at home (3.7 fewer than overall) and allow 20.5 at home (10.5 fewer than overall).
- At home, the Panthers accumulate fewer yards (235.5 per game) than they do overall (294.7). But they also concede fewer at home (303) than overall (342.2).
- Carolina accumulates 144 passing yards per game at home (52.7 fewer than overall), and gives up 168.5 at home (29.3 fewer than overall).
- The Panthers accumulate 91.5 rushing yards per game at home (6.5 fewer than overall), and allow 134.5 rushing yards at home (9.8 fewer than overall).
- The Panthers successfully convert 32.1% of third downs at home (7.9% less than overall), and concede on 33.3% of third downs at home (one% less than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|Minnesota
|L 21-13
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Detroit
|L 42-24
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Miami
|L 42-21
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Houston
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|11/9/2023
|at Chicago
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/19/2023
|Dallas
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.