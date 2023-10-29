The Carolina Panthers (0-6) host the Houston Texans (3-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium and will try to halt a six-game losing streak.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Texans vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers Insights

This season the Panthers average just 0.1 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Texans allow (18.8).

The Panthers average 59.3 fewer yards per game (294.7) than the Texans give up per matchup (354).

Carolina rushes for 98 yards per game, 10.5 fewer than the 108.5 Houston allows per contest.

This season the Panthers have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Texans have takeaways (9).

Panthers Home Performance

The Panthers score 15 points per game at home (3.7 fewer than overall) and allow 20.5 at home (10.5 fewer than overall).

At home, the Panthers accumulate fewer yards (235.5 per game) than they do overall (294.7). But they also concede fewer at home (303) than overall (342.2).

Carolina accumulates 144 passing yards per game at home (52.7 fewer than overall), and gives up 168.5 at home (29.3 fewer than overall).

The Panthers accumulate 91.5 rushing yards per game at home (6.5 fewer than overall), and allow 134.5 rushing yards at home (9.8 fewer than overall).

The Panthers successfully convert 32.1% of third downs at home (7.9% less than overall), and concede on 33.3% of third downs at home (one% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Minnesota L 21-13 FOX 10/8/2023 at Detroit L 42-24 FOX 10/15/2023 at Miami L 42-21 CBS 10/29/2023 Houston - FOX 11/5/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 11/9/2023 at Chicago - Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 Dallas - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.