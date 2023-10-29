The Carolina Panthers and the Houston Texans are slated to square off in a Week 8 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Miles Sanders hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Sanders has 190 rushing yards on 61 carries (38 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Sanders has also added 15 catches for 81 yards (16.2 per game).

Sanders has one rushing TD in five games.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 32 0 0 0 0

