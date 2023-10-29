Will Miles Sanders Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miles Sanders was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Carolina Panthers' Week 8 matchup with the Houston Texans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're trying to find Sanders' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 8, Sanders has 61 carries for 190 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.1 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 15 receptions (24 targets) for 81 yards.
Miles Sanders Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Panthers.
Week 8 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Sanders 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|61
|190
|1
|3.1
|24
|15
|81
|0
Sanders Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|18
|72
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|14
|43
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|9
|24
|1
|5
|38
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|13
|19
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|7
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
