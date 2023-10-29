Hayden Hurst has a favorable matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Houston Texans in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans allow 245.5 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

Hurst has put up 116 yards (on 14 catches) with one TD so far this season. He's been targeted 22 times, and is averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Hurst vs. the Texans

Hurst vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games No player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Houston in the 2023 season.

Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the Texans this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Houston on the season.

The 245.5 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Texans' defense is ranked first in the league with four passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Panthers Player Previews

Hayden Hurst Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Hurst Receiving Insights

Hurst, in two of six games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hurst has 9.1% of his team's target share (22 targets on 241 passing attempts).

He has 116 receiving yards on 22 targets to rank 117th in league play with 5.3 yards per target.

In one of six games this year, Hurst has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (10.0% of his team's 10 offensive TDs).

With three red zone targets, Hurst has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

Hurst's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

