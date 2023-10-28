MVFC teams were in action for three games in the Week 9 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Missouri State vs. Youngstown State

Week 9 MVFC Results

Youngstown State 44 Missouri State 28

Pregame Favorite: Youngstown State (-10.5)

Youngstown State (-10.5) Pregame Total: 65.5

Youngstown State Leaders

Passing: Mitch Davidson (26-for-33, 390 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Mitch Davidson (26-for-33, 390 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Dra Rushton (15 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD)

Dra Rushton (15 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Bryce Oliver (6 TAR, 6 REC, 169 YDS, 2 TDs)

Missouri State Leaders

Passing: Jordan Pachot (25-for-38, 341 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Jordan Pachot (25-for-38, 341 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jacardia Wright (7 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD)

Jacardia Wright (7 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Raylen Sharpe (8 TAR, 8 REC, 109 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Youngstown State Missouri State 521 Total Yards 436 415 Passing Yards 341 106 Rushing Yards 95 0 Turnovers 1

Next Week's MVFC Games

Youngstown State Penguins at Indiana State Sycamores

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Murray State Racers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Roy Stewart Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Western Illinois Leathernecks at Northern Iowa Panthers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: UNI-Dome

UNI-Dome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

South Dakota Coyotes at Southern Illinois Salukis

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Saluki Stadium

Saluki Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Illinois State Redbirds at Missouri State Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

Robert W. Plaster Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

