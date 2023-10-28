The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Truist Field. Wake Forest is a 20.5-point underdog. The contest's point total is 51.5.

Florida State is compiling 443.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 27th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Seminoles rank 52nd, allowing 350.1 yards per contest. From an offensive standpoint, Wake Forest is accumulating 23.1 points per game (99th-ranked). It ranks 45th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (22.1 points allowed per game).

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Truist Field TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Wake Forest Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -20.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -1400 +800

Wake Forest Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Demon Deacons are gaining 274.7 yards per game (-104-worst in college football) and conceding 404.7 (95th), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

The Demon Deacons are scoring 15.3 points per game in their past three games (-90-worst in college football), and allowing 21.3 per game (71st).

In its past three games, Wake Forest has thrown for 171.7 yards per game (-57-worst in the country), and allowed 251.3 in the air (-54-worst).

The Demon Deacons are -79-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (103), and -11-worst in rushing yards allowed (153.3).

The Demon Deacons have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their last three contests.

In its past three games, Wake Forest has not hit the over once.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Demon Deacons have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

None of Wake Forest's six games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

Wake Forest has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Wake Forest has played as an underdog of +800 or more once this season and lost that game.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has recored 1,197 passing yards, or 171 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.6% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 11.3 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Demond Claiborne, has carried the ball 99 times for 471 yards (67.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has piled up 348 yards (on 76 attempts).

Jahmal Banks has racked up 433 receiving yards on 38 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Taylor Morin has 27 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 338 yards (48.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Wesley Grimes' 16 grabs (on 33 targets) have netted him 299 yards (42.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Jacob Roberts, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has racked up five sacks, six TFL and 44 tackles.

DaShawn Jones leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 26 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

