The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 20.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the contest.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-20.5) 51.5 -1400 +800 FanDuel Florida State (-20.5) 51.5 -1250 +740

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Demon Deacons have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.

Florida State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Seminoles have been favored by 20.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

