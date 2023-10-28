The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) hit the road for an ACC clash against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field.

Florida State has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (41.6 points per game) and 21st-best in scoring defense (18.6 points allowed per game). With 23.1 points per game on offense, Wake Forest ranks 99th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 45th, surrendering 22.1 points per contest.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Wake Forest Florida State 361.4 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.7 (41st) 366.9 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.1 (41st) 145.1 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.7 (47th) 216.3 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270 (36th) 15 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (3rd) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has put up 1,197 passing yards, or 171 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.6% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 11.3 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Demond Claiborne, has carried the ball 99 times for 471 yards (67.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has run for 348 yards across 76 attempts.

Jahmal Banks paces his team with 433 receiving yards on 38 receptions with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has 27 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 338 yards (48.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Wesley Grimes has racked up 299 reciving yards (42.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 1,740 pass yards for Florida State, completing 65.6% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 176 rushing yards (25.1 ypg) on 50 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has 519 rushing yards on 77 carries with six touchdowns.

Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 35 times for 251 yards (35.9 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 132 yards through the air, scoring one time.

Keon Coleman's 472 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has registered 31 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 415 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaheim Bell has a total of 291 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

