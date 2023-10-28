Our computer model predicts the Florida State Seminoles will beat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Truist Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida State (-20.5) Toss Up (52) Florida State 38, Wake Forest 14

Week 9 ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Demon Deacons based on the moneyline is 11.1%.

The Demon Deacons have gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Wake Forest is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this season.

The Demon Deacons have not gone over a point total in six games with a set over/under.

The average point total for Wake Forest this season is 1.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seminoles' implied win probability is 93.3%.

The Seminoles have beaten the spread five times in seven games.

Florida State has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

The Seminoles have seen five of its seven games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 52 points, 0.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Florida State contests.

Demon Deacons vs. Seminoles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 41.6 18.6 46 13.3 31 26.5 Wake Forest 23.1 22.1 27.5 21 17.3 23.7

