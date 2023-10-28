AAC opponents will clash when the UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) meet the East Carolina Pirates (1-6). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is UTSA vs. East Carolina?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UTSA 32, East Carolina 16

UTSA 32, East Carolina 16 UTSA has been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've gone 4-2 in those games.

The Roadrunners have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1100 or shorter.

This season, East Carolina has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +675 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Roadrunners have an implied win probability of 91.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: East Carolina (+18.5)



East Carolina (+18.5) UTSA has played seven games, posting three wins against the spread.

Thus far in 2023 East Carolina has two wins against the spread.

The Pirates covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 18.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Four of UTSA's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 47.5 points.

This season, East Carolina has played just one game with a combined score higher than 47.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 46.4 points per game, 1.1 points fewer than the over/under of 47.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

UTSA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.4 58.5 58.3 Implied Total AVG 34.6 34.3 34.8 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 2-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

East Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.4 46 49.2 Implied Total AVG 29.7 27.5 32.7 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-2 0-3

