Pac-12 rivals will clash when the No. 23 UCLA Bruins (5-2) face the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is UCLA vs. Colorado?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCLA 37, Colorado 20

UCLA 37, Colorado 20 UCLA has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

The Bruins have played as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Colorado has won one of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Buffaloes have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +500 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 87.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UCLA (-14.5)



UCLA (-14.5) UCLA is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bruins have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In Colorado's seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) UCLA and its opponents have not combined to outscore Saturday's total of 60.5 points this season.

In the Colorado's seven games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.

The over/under for the game of 60.5 is 5.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for UCLA (31.3 points per game) and Colorado (34.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.2 63 51.3 Implied Total AVG 32.3 36.5 30.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.6 63.1 64.2 Implied Total AVG 39.6 39.5 39.7 ATS Record 3-3-1 2-2-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

