The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will play a fellow AAC opponent, the Rice Owls (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Owls are notable underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Rice matchup.

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

City: Houston, Texas
Venue: Rice Stadium

Tulane vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Tulane vs. Rice Betting Trends

Tulane has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Rice has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Owls have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Tulane & Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +150 Bet $100 to win $150 Rice To Win the AAC +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

