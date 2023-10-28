The Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kyle Field in a clash of SEC opponents.

Texas A&M ranks 60th in total offense this season (400 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking ninth-best in the FBS with 400 yards allowed per game. South Carolina ranks 80th in points per game (26.6), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 31.7 points ceded per contest.

Below in this story, we will provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch Week 9 Games

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

South Carolina Texas A&M 392.4 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400 (75th) 446.6 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.9 (7th) 93.7 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.9 (97th) 298.7 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.1 (38th) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (118th)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has been a dual threat for South Carolina this season. He has 1,941 passing yards (277.3 per game) while completing 70.8% of his passes. He's thrown 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 114 yards (16.3 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Mario Anderson has rushed 76 times for 396 yards, with two touchdowns.

Xavier Legette has collected 38 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 736 (105.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has put together a 246-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 30 passes on 38 targets.

O'Mega Blake's 15 grabs (on 25 targets) have netted him 204 yards (29.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has 979 yards passing for Texas A&M, completing 68.9% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 387 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Amari Daniels has been handed the ball 53 times this year and racked up 287 yards (41 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 27 catches for 451 yards (64.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Evan Stewart has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 451 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Noah Thomas' 14 grabs have turned into 193 yards and four touchdowns.

