In the matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, October 28 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Aggies to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Carolina (+16.5) Over (52.5) Texas A&M 35, South Carolina 19

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 15.4% chance of a victory for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

South Carolina is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this year.

The Gamecocks have gone over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

The average over/under for South Carolina games this year is 2.7 more points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Aggies an 88.9% chance to win.

The Aggies are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Texas A&M is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

There have been four Aggies games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 1.3 higher than the average total in Texas A&M games this season.

Gamecocks vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas A&M 32.3 19.9 36.5 12.3 23 34 South Carolina 26.6 31.7 41 30.7 15.3 33

