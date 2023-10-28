With Week 9 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top OVC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

OVC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. UT Martin

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

6-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th

69th Last Game: W 17-0 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Gardner-Webb

@ Gardner-Webb Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5

3-4 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th

50th Last Game: W 28-3 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Nicholls State

@ Nicholls State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th

79th Last Game: W 25-24 vs Bryant

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

4. Tennessee State

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

5-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 54-0 vs Lincoln (CA)

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Lindenwood

Lindenwood Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Lindenwood

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-4 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th

70th Last Game: L 24-10 vs Charleston Southern

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Tennessee State

@ Tennessee State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-5 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th

98th Last Game: L 28-3 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Robert Morris

@ Robert Morris Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

