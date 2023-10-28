The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1) are 11.5-point favorites when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. The over/under is 63.5 for the outing.

Offensively, North Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best in the FBS by compiling 499.7 yards per game. The defense ranks 65th (370.1 yards allowed per game). Georgia Tech's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 450.7 total yards per game, which ranks ninth-worst. Offensively, it ranks 36th with 434.1 total yards per contest.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field TV Channel: ACC Network

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -11.5 -110 -110 63.5 -110 -110 -450 +333

North Carolina Recent Performance

The Tar Heels have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, putting up 547.3 total yards per game over that stretch (12th-worst). They've been more successful on defense, ceding 379.7 total yards per game (75th).

Over the Tar Heels' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 32nd in scoring offense (36.0 points per game) and 99th in scoring defense (23.0 points per game surrendered).

From an offensive perspective, North Carolina has been a top-25 passing unit over the last three games with 354.0 passing yards per game (fourth-best). It has not played as well defensively, with 242.7 passing yards allowed per game (-44-worst) over that stretch.

Looking at the Tar Heels' last three games, they have posted 193.3 rushing yards per game on offense (61st-ranked) and have given up 137.0 rushing yards per game on defense (107th-ranked).

Over their past three games, the Tar Heels have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, North Carolina has gone over the total twice.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 11.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

North Carolina has hit the over in three of its six games with a set total (50%).

North Carolina has a 5-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).

North Carolina has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tar Heels an 81.8% chance to win.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has been a dual threat for North Carolina so far this season. He has 2,249 passing yards, completing 65.4% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 201 yards (28.7 ypg) on 68 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has carried the ball 131 times for a team-high 770 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 117 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

J.J. Jones' team-high 417 yards as a receiver have come on 25 receptions (out of 37 targets).

Nate McCollum has caught 33 passes for 385 yards (55.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Devontez Walker's 23 receptions are good enough for 321 yards and four touchdowns.

Kaimon Rucker has racked up 7.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 10.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Cedric Gray, North Carolina's tackle leader, has 69 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Alijah Huzzie has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

