The Clemson Tigers (4-3) are 10-point favorites when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. This game has an over/under of 43.5 points.

Clemson ranks 44th in total offense this year (424.1 yards per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 424.1 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, NC State is generating 25.4 points per game (88th-ranked). It ranks 56th in the FBS on defense (23.6 points surrendered per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Clemson Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: The CW

Clemson vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -10 -110 -110 43.5 -110 -110 -375 +280

Looking to place a bet on NC State vs. Clemson? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

NC State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Wolfpack are accumulating 302.3 yards per game (-94-worst in college football) and giving up 342 (54th), ranking them among the worst teams offensively.

The Wolfpack are scoring 20.3 points per game in their past three games (-51-worst in college football), and allowing 26 per game (-2-worst).

NC State is -33-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (190), and -31-worst in passing yards allowed (236).

In their past three games, the Wolfpack have run for 112.3 yards per game (-56-worst in college football) and allowed 106 on the ground (52nd).

Over their last three games, the Wolfpack have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In NC State's past three games, it has hit the over once.

Week 9 ACC Betting Trends

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State has covered the spread once in six games this year.

NC State hase gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

NC State has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

NC State has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +280.

Bet on NC State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 971 yards on 94-of-160 passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 281 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has run for 230 yards across 43 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion has hauled in 410 receiving yards on 37 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has put up a 172-yard season so far. He's caught nine passes on 20 targets.

Bradley Rozner's 23 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Davin Vann has collected 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up three TFL and 22 tackles.

NC State's tackle leader, Payton Wilson, has 77 tackles, six TFL, four sacks, and one interception this year.

Shyheim Battle has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 23 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.