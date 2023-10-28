NC State vs. Clemson: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Clemson Tigers (4-3) will meet their ACC-rival, the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Tigers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
NC State vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
NC State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-9.5)
|43.5
|-375
|+280
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-9.5)
|43.5
|-375
|+290
NC State vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- NC State has a record of just 1-4-1 against the spread this season.
- Clemson has covered twice in six games with a spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
