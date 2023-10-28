Based on our computer projections, the Clemson Tigers will take down the NC State Wolfpack when the two teams come together at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which kicks off at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

NC State vs. Clemson Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (+9.5) Over (44) Clemson 28, NC State 19

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 26.3% chance of a victory for the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack are 1-4-1 against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

NC State games this season have averaged an over/under of 48.2 points, 4.2 more than the point total in this matchup.

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 78.9%.

The Tigers have won twice against the spread this season.

Clemson has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Two Tigers games (out of six) have gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 44 points, eight fewer than the average total in this season's Clemson contests.

Wolfpack vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 30.4 20.6 38.8 18.5 19.3 23.3 NC State 25.4 23.6 31.8 26.5 17 19.7

