CAA foes match up when the Hampton Pirates (3-4) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-6) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Armstrong Stadium.

Hampton sports the 70th-ranked scoring offense this season (23.4 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking 13th-worst with 35.4 points allowed per game. NC A&T's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, posting 11.9 points per game, which ranks sixth-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 91st with 29.9 points allowed per contest.

NC A&T vs. Hampton Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Armstrong Stadium

NC A&T vs. Hampton Key Statistics

NC A&T Hampton 199.9 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.7 (59th) 389 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.1 (95th) 148.6 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.1 (12th) 51.3 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.6 (115th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kevin White has compiled 230 yards (32.9 per game) while completing 50% of his passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 240 yards with three touchdowns.

Kenji Christian has been handed the ball 67 times for a team-high 391 yards (55.9 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 10 receptions this season are good for 49 yards.

Fredderick Graves has run for 344 yards across 79 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Amonte Jones has hauled in 90 receiving yards on five receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Nicholas Dobson has six receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 54 yards (7.7 yards per game) this year.

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has thrown for 925 yards (132.1 ypg) to lead Hampton, completing 56.1% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 337 rushing yards on 70 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Elijah Burris has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 542 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Darran Butts has carried the ball 87 times for 528 yards (75.4 per game) and four touchdowns.

Romon Copeland's 241 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 22 times and has totaled 14 receptions.

Paul Woods has put together a 200-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes on 28 targets.

Dorrian Moultrie has racked up 16 grabs for 142 yards, an average of 20.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

