In the matchup between the Hampton Pirates and North Carolina A&T Aggies on Saturday, October 28 at 2:00 PM, our projection model expects the Pirates to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NC A&T vs. Hampton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Hampton (-5.5) 50.3 Hampton 28, NC A&T 22

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Two of the Aggies' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Pirates and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aggies vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Hampton 23.4 35.4 17.7 36 20.5 37.5 NC A&T 11.9 29.9 13.3 33.3 10.8 27.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.