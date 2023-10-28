North Carolina Central, Howard, Week 9 MEAC Football Power Rankings
Week 9 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how each MEAC team stacks up against the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.
MEAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. North Carolina Central
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 8-0
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 80th
- Last Game: W 62-28 vs South Carolina State
2. Howard
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-3
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th
- Last Game: W 27-23 vs Norfolk State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Delaware State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Morgan State
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th
- Last Game: L 16-10 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Norfolk State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Norfolk State
- Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th
- Last Game: L 27-23 vs Howard
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Morgan State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. South Carolina State
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-5
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th
- Last Game: L 62-28 vs North Carolina Central
6. Delaware State
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 0-7
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th
- Last Game: L 35-7 vs South Carolina State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Howard
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
