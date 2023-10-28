The Maybank Championship is in progress, and after the second round Jin-young Ko is in 24th place at -5.

Looking to place a wager on Jin-young Ko at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Ko Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jin-young Ko Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Ko has shot better than par on 13 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score six times in her last 20 rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Ko has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Ko has finished in the top five once in her past five tournaments.

Ko has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Ko has made the cut five times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 19 -7 280 2 15 4 6 $1.5M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,007 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 72 that's 6,596 yards.

TPC Kuala Lumpur has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

TPC Kuala Lumpur is 6,596 yards, four yards shorter than the average course Ko has played in the past year (6,600).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -1 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko was in the 17th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship ranked in the 31st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Ko shot better than 56% of the golfers at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.75.

Ko carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ko had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Ko's six birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the field average of 7.3.

At that last competition, Ko had a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Ko ended the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 5.0.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ko had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Ko's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

