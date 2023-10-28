Gina Kim is in sixth place, with a score of -9, following the second round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Looking to bet on Gina Kim at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Kim Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Gina Kim Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Kim has shot better than par on six occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 16 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Kim has finished in the top five in one of her past five appearances.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five events, Kim has finished in the top 10 once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 45 -2 284 0 8 1 1 $170,047

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur will play at 6,596 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,007.

Golfers at TPC Kuala Lumpur have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The courses that Kim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,545 yards, while TPC Kuala Lumpur will be 6,596 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.06 strokes to finish in the 26th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai ranked in the 24th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

Kim was better than just 15% of the field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Kim recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, worse than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Kim carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Kim had fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 6.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai.

At that last outing, Kim's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.3).

Kim finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with four on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Kim carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.4.

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

