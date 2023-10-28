The UT Martin Skyhawks should win their matchup versus the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 1:30 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb vs. UT Martin Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-9.9) 53.4 UT Martin 32, Gardner-Webb 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Two Runnin' Bulldogs games (out of four) have gone over the point total this year.

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Skyhawks have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Gardner-Webb 23.3 33.1 33.3 25 15.8 39.3 UT Martin 30.4 20.6 35.3 12 24 32

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.