The East Carolina Pirates (1-6) are 18.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup against the UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Alamodome. The contest's over/under is set at 47.

UTSA is totaling 394.3 yards per game on offense (68th in the FBS), and rank 66th on defense, yielding 371.1 yards allowed per game. East Carolina's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 274.0 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 29th with 329.3 total yards ceded per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. UTSA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN+

UTSA vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -18.5 -110 -110 47 -110 -110 -1100 +675

Looking to place a bet on East Carolina vs. UTSA? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

East Carolina Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Pirates are gaining 269.3 yards per game (-107-worst in college football) and giving up 313.0 (39th), ranking them among the worst teams offensively.

The Pirates are putting up 11.3 points per game in their past three games (-115-worst in college football), and conceding 21.7 per game (77th).

East Carolina is -50-worst in the country in passing yards per game during its past three games (175.7), and worst in passing yards conceded (220.0).

The Pirates are gaining 93.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-94-worst in college football), and conceding 93.0 per game (32nd).

The Pirates have no wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three games, East Carolina has not gone over the total once.

Week 9 AAC Betting Trends

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

The Pirates have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Two of East Carolina's seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

East Carolina has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

East Carolina has played as an underdog of +675 or more once this season and lost that game.

Bet on East Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn leads East Carolina with 718 yards on 72-of-143 passing with two touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris is his team's leading rusher with 76 carries for 249 yards, or 35.6 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Mason Garcia has compiled 227 yards on 50 carries with two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell has racked up 295 receiving yards on 25 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Jaylen Johnson has totaled 236 receiving yards (33.7 yards per game) on 25 receptions.

Jsi Hatfield has racked up 219 reciving yards (31.3 ypg) this season.

Chad Stephens has racked up 1.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 4.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Julius Wood has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one interception so far.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.