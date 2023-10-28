The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the East Carolina Pirates (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Pirates will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 47 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTSA vs. East Carolina matchup.

East Carolina vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Alamodome

East Carolina vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-18.5) 47 -1100 +675 FanDuel UTSA (-18.5) 46.5 -1200 +720

East Carolina vs. UTSA Betting Trends

East Carolina has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Pirates have covered the spread when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

UTSA has covered three times in seven games with a spread this season.

East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

