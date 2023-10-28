Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 28, when the UTSA Roadrunners and East Carolina Pirates square off at 3:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Roadrunners. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

East Carolina vs. UTSA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction East Carolina (+18.5) Toss Up (47.5) UTSA 32, East Carolina 16

Week 9 AAC Predictions

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 12.9% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

The Pirates are 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

East Carolina is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

Two of the Pirates' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

The average total in East Carolina games this season is 0.1 less points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Roadrunners' implied win probability is 91.7%.

Against the spread, the Roadrunners are 3-4-0 this year.

Two Roadrunners games (out of seven) have gone over the point total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 10.9 fewer than the average total in this season's UTSA contests.

Pirates vs. Roadrunners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 29 25.1 30 23.3 28.3 26.5 East Carolina 17.4 24.1 18.5 18 16 32.3

