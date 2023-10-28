The No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2) and the 19th-ranked run offense will square off against the No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) and the 15th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Cardinals are favored by 4.5 points in the outing. The point total is set at 46 for the outing.

Louisville ranks 26th in total defense this season (317.9 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 464 total yards per game. Duke's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 24th-best in the FBS with 315.9 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 370.7 total yards per game, which ranks 79th.

Duke vs. Louisville Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Louisville vs Duke Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -4.5 -110 -110 46 -110 -110 -200 +165

Duke Recent Performance

Offensively, the Blue Devils are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 299 yards per game (-96-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 368.7 (66th-ranked).

The Blue Devils are -60-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (19.3 per game) and 66th in points allowed (20.7).

In its past three games, Duke has thrown for 105.7 yards per game (-113-worst in the nation), and conceded 227.7 in the air (-16-worst).

The Blue Devils are 61st in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (193.3), and 17th-worst in rushing yards given up (141).

The Blue Devils have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall, in their last three contests.

In Duke's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Duke has hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

This season, Duke has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

Duke has a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 981 yards (140.1 ypg) while completing 60.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 339 yards with four touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Waters, has carried the ball 78 times for 465 yards (66.4 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Jaquez Moore has racked up 390 yards on 69 carries with three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has hauled in 379 receiving yards on 25 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jordan Moore has put up a 348-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 45 targets.

Sahmir Hagans has racked up 144 reciving yards (20.6 ypg) this season.

Aeneas Peebles has three sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 21 tackles.

Duke's tackle leader, Tre Freeman, has 51 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Myles Jones has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has seven tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

