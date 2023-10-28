The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) host an ACC clash against the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

On offense, Louisville ranks 28th in the FBS with 34.1 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 39th in points allowed (317.9 points allowed per contest). Duke's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the FBS with 13.9 points conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is posting 29.6 points per game, which ranks 60th.

Here we will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Duke vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Duke vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Duke Louisville 370.7 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464 (30th) 315.9 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.9 (21st) 197.4 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.3 (41st) 173.3 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.7 (28th) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (13th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has compiled 981 yards (140.1 per game) while completing 60.6% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 339 yards with four touchdowns.

Jordan Waters is his team's leading rusher with 78 carries for 465 yards, or 66.4 per game. He's found the end zone nine times on the ground, as well.

Jaquez Moore has racked up 390 yards (on 69 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun's 379 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 25 receptions on 43 targets with two touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has 27 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 348 yards (49.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans' 17 catches (on 27 targets) have netted him 144 yards (20.6 ypg).

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 1,901 passing yards for Louisville, completing 63.5% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 661 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 174 yards (24.9 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 52 times for 207 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 133 yards through the air.

Jamari Thrash's team-high 639 yards as a receiver have come on 39 receptions (out of 58 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has put together a 223-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on 17 targets.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has a total of 207 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

