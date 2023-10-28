The Davidson Wildcats (5-2) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-4) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Richardson Stadium in a clash of Pioneer League foes.

Davidson has been firing on all cylinders this year, ranking fourth-best in total offense (480.4 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (262.6 yards allowed per game). Presbyterian ranks 84th in the FCS with 21.7 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 44th with 24.1 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Davidson vs. Presbyterian Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: Richardson Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Davidson vs. Presbyterian Key Statistics

Davidson Presbyterian 480.4 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.6 (79th) 262.6 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.9 (21st) 300.0 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.9 (93rd) 180.4 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.7 (42nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has 1,056 yards passing for Davidson, completing 78% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 237 rushing yards (33.9 ypg) on 38 carries.

The team's top rusher, Mari Adams, has carried the ball 115 times for 669 yards (95.6 per game), scoring 10 times.

This season, Mason Sheron has carried the ball 79 times for 498 yards (71.1 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Aaron Maione's team-leading 283 yards as a receiver have come on 21 catches (out of 17 targets) with two touchdowns.

Brody Reina has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 240 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mark McCurdy's 19 grabs have turned into 216 yards.

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 1,312 yards on 88-of-174 passing with eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 233 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Zach Switzer has rushed for 175 yards on 44 carries.

Dominic Kibby has totaled 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 512 (73.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has 23 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 334 yards (47.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jordan Irizarry's 15 grabs (on 14 targets) have netted him 224 yards (32.0 ypg).

