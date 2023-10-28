Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 28, when the Davidson Wildcats and Presbyterian Blue Hose square off at 7:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Wildcats. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Davidson vs. Presbyterian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-25.5) 52.1 Davidson 39, Presbyterian 13

Week 9 Pioneer League Predictions

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats covered four times in nine matchups with a spread last season.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to hit the over three out of nine times last season.

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last year.

A total of seven of Blue Hose games last year went over the point total.

Wildcats vs. Blue Hose 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Davidson 43.3 22.7 53 23.3 30.3 22 Presbyterian 21.7 24.1 27.3 21.3 17.5 26.3

