ACC play features the Clemson Tigers (4-3) taking on the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Tigers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-9.5) 43.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-9.5) 43.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Clemson vs. NC State Betting Trends

Clemson has covered twice in six matchups with a spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

NC State has covered just once in six chances against the spread this year.

Clemson 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.