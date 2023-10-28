The Clemson Tigers (4-3) hit the road for an ACC battle against the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Offensively, Clemson ranks 49th in the FBS with 30.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 39th in points allowed (276.9 points allowed per contest). In terms of total yards, NC State ranks 99th in the FBS (347.4 total yards per game) and 36th defensively (332.9 total yards allowed per contest).

We will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on The CW.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Clemson vs. NC State Key Statistics

Clemson NC State 424.1 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.4 (106th) 276.9 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.9 (29th) 165.7 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.3 (83rd) 258.4 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.1 (97th) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 1,684 passing yards for Clemson, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 93 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 70 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley has racked up 494 yards on 106 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.

Phil Mafah has piled up 355 yards on 57 attempts, scoring four times.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 28 catches for 389 yards (55.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Beaux Collins has caught 26 passes while averaging 52.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jake Briningstool has been the target of 37 passes and hauled in 23 grabs for 251 yards, an average of 35.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 971 yards (138.7 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 58.8% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 281 yards (40.1 ypg) on 70 carries with three touchdowns.

Michael Allen has piled up 230 yards (on 43 carries) with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion leads his team with 410 receiving yards on 37 catches with four touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has nine receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 172 yards (24.6 yards per game) this year.

Bradley Rozner has racked up 145 reciving yards (20.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Clemson or NC State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.