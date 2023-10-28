The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6) are 17-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The total has been set at 54.5 points for this matchup.

Appalachian State ranks 40th in scoring offense (32.4 points per game) and 100th in scoring defense (29.9 points allowed per game) this year. Southern Miss has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks 23rd-worst in points per game (20.7) this season and second-worst in points allowed per game (38.1).

Appalachian State vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -17 -110 -110 54.5 -115 -105 -900 +575

Appalachian State Recent Performance

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Mountaineers, who rank -12-worst in total offense (443.7 yards per game) and fifth-worst in total defense (483 yards per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

Over the Mountaineers' last three games, they rank 97th in scoring offense (28.7 points per game) and -64-worst in scoring defense (31.7 points per game surrendered).

Over Appalachian State's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 34th in passing offense (297.3 passing yards per game) and -93-worst in passing defense (276.3 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the last three games, the Mountaineers rank fourth-worst in rushing offense (146.3 rushing yards per game) and -92-worst in rushing defense (206.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Mountaineers have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three contests.

In its past three games, Appalachian State has gone over the total once.

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State has covered the spread twice in seven games this season.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

Appalachian State games have hit the over on four of seven occasions (57.1%).

Appalachian State is 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

Appalachian State has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Mountaineers have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.0% in this game.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has 1,782 passing yards for Appalachian State, completing 61.5% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 156 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 39 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Nate Noel has carried the ball 125 times for a team-high 639 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 56 times for 275 yards (39.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson has hauled in 32 catches for 430 yards (61.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Christan Horn has caught 19 passes for 291 yards (41.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

DaShaun Davis has compiled 18 receptions for 222 yards, an average of 31.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Nate Johnson paces the team with five sacks, and also has five TFL and 25 tackles.

Appalachian State's top-tackler, Nicholas Ross, has 52 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Tyrek Funderburk has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 22 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

