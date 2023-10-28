Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Golden Eagles will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 55.5 points.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.
Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Southern Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-17)
|55.5
|-900
|+575
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-16.5)
|55.5
|-880
|+580
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has a record of 2-4-1 against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have not covered the spread when favored by 17 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Southern Miss has put together a 0-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Golden Eagles have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.
