The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt foes.

Appalachian State is compiling 32.4 points per game on offense (40th in the FBS), and ranks 100th defensively with 29.9 points allowed per game. This season has been hard for Southern Miss on both sides of the ball, as it is posting only 20.7 points per contest (23rd-worst) and allowing 38.1 points per game (second-worst).

See below as we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

Appalachian State Southern Miss 443 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.4 (118th) 397.7 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417.1 (89th) 178.4 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.6 (93rd) 264.6 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.9 (107th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (49th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has recorded 1,782 yards (254.6 ypg) on 139-of-226 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 156 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Nate Noel has racked up 639 yards on 125 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 56 times for 275 yards (39.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson has hauled in 32 receptions for 430 yards (61.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Christan Horn has put together a 291-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 33 targets.

DaShaun Davis has hauled in 18 grabs for 222 yards, an average of 31.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has 1,259 passing yards, or 179.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.7% of his passes and has thrown seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

Frank Gore Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 115 carries for 434 yards, or 62 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Rodrigues Clark has piled up 55 carries and totaled 369 yards with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston has totaled 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 334 (47.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 50 times and has three touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has 24 receptions (on 41 targets) for a total of 331 yards (47.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tiaquelin Mims has racked up 213 reciving yards (30.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Appalachian State or Southern Miss gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.