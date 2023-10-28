Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) meet the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-6). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Appalachian State 39, Southern Miss 21

Appalachian State 39, Southern Miss 21 Appalachian State has won 60% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (3-2).

The Mountaineers have played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Southern Miss has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Golden Eagles have been at least a +575 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mountaineers' implied win probability is 90.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Appalachian State (-17)



Appalachian State (-17) Appalachian State has two wins versus the spread in seven games this season.

The Mountaineers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 17 points or more.

Southern Miss has not covered the spread yet this year.

This season, the Golden Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 17 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56)



Over (56) Four of Appalachian State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 56 points.

In the Southern Miss' seven games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 56.

Together, the two teams combine for 53.1 points per game, 2.9 points fewer than the over/under of 56 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.6 53.2 52.3 Implied Total AVG 32.1 33 31.5 ATS Record 2-4-1 1-2-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Southern Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.7 54.8 50.5 Implied Total AVG 32.7 30.7 34.7 ATS Record 0-6-0 0-3-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 1-2-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.