North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Wilson County, North Carolina, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hunt High School at Fike High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beddingfield High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Seven Springs, NC
- Conference: Neuse 6 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Halifax High School at Wilson Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.