North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Surry County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wilkes Central High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dobson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Surry High School at North Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- Conference: Conference 37 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Airy High School at Alleghany High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Sparta, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkin High School at Starmount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Yadkinville, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
