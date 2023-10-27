North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stanly County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Stanly County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need.
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Stanly High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stanly High School at Union Academy Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albemarle High School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: New London, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
