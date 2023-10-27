The Carolina Hurricanes, Sebastian Aho included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Aho? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sebastian Aho vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho's plus-minus this season, in 13:29 per game on the ice, is -2.

In one of five games this season, Aho has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Aho has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of five games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of five games this year, Aho has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Aho goes over his points over/under is 67.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Aho going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Aho Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 28 total goals (four per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 5 Games 3 4 Points 3 1 Goals 3 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.