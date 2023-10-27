Rockingham County, North Carolina has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Rockingham County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

John Motley Morehead High School at Reidsville Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

T Wingate Andrews High School at Dalton McMichael High School