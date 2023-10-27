Marcus Semien and Corbin Carroll are among the players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Globe Life Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:03 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Oct. 22 6.1 5 2 2 4 3 at Astros Oct. 16 6.0 5 3 3 9 1 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 7.0 5 1 1 7 0 at Rays Oct. 4 6.2 6 1 1 8 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 3.1 5 7 7 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.348/.478 on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with four walks.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .327/.390/.623 so far this season.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Astros Oct. 22 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He's also stolen 54 bases.

He's slashed .285/.362/.506 on the year.

Carroll hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a walk and two RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 24 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Phillies Oct. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

