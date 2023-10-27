High school football competition in Pitt County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    South Central High School at D.H. Conley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Greenville, NC
    • Conference: Big East 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Pitt High School at Farmville Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Farmville, NC
    • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Washington High School at Ayden-Grifton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Ayden, NC
    • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    J.H. Rose High School at Havelock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Havelock, NC
    • Conference: Big East 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

